Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.98% to Rs 64.40 croreNet profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.98% to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.40100.60 -36 OPM %-5.90-20.13 -PBDT2.96-31.42 LP PBT0.63-34.07 LP NP0.63-34.07 LP
