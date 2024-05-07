Marico Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Dabur India Ltd and KPI Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2024.

Marico Ltd spiked 10.16% to Rs 585 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42438 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd surged 6.79% to Rs 1105. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62898 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soared 5.89% to Rs 1324.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58231 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India Ltd rose 5.54% to Rs 560.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd added 5.00% to Rs 2062.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96737 shares in the past one month.

