TIL enters into partnership with Snorkel Europe

As part of this new partnership, Snorkel will provide their extensive product range along with knowledge and support while TIL will leverage it's wide network of customers within India, Nepal and Bhutan to provide high-quality aerial work platforms, telehandlers and material lifts.

TIL has been a formidable player in providing uniquely engineered solutions for material handling, mining, construction and defence sector. TIL's defence sector offerings have been used for decades in tri-services of India's defence establishment. The company is also renowned for its retail equipment including ReachStackers, Rough Terrain Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, Pick and Carry Cranes among others.

TIL has signed a partnership agreement with Snorkel Europe to become an official Sales and Service partner for Northern and Eastern India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nepal and Bhutan.