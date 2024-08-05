Business Standard
Volumes soar at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2024.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12695 shares. The stock gained 3.55% to Rs.468.10. Volumes stood at 8534 shares in the last session.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd witnessed volume of 19.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.51% to Rs.176.90. Volumes stood at 3.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 24633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6306 shares. The stock rose 1.08% to Rs.5,784.90. Volumes stood at 9935 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 16926 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4825 shares. The stock dropped 3.14% to Rs.967.25. Volumes stood at 2002 shares in the last session.
Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 17075 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4891 shares. The stock rose 1.92% to Rs.686.80. Volumes stood at 3709 shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

