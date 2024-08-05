Business Standard
AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 64.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 147.26% to Rs 25.69 crore
Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 64.17% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 147.26% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.6910.39 147 OPM %20.9033.40 -PBDT6.614.19 58 PBT6.143.72 65 NP3.942.40 64
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

