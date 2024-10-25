Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 210.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 175.88% to Rs 9.38 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures rose 210.61% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 175.88% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.383.40 176 OPM %15.57-2.35 -PBDT2.610.92 184 PBT2.610.92 184 NP2.050.66 211
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content