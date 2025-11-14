Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 4.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 37.50 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 4.63% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 37.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.5048.72 -23 OPM %6.616.10 -PBDT1.442.01 -28 PBT1.241.73 -28 NP1.031.08 -5
