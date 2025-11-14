Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Kiran Print Pack rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.27 -33 OPM %-61.11-40.74 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100
