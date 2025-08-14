Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Tolins Tyres reported 4.37% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.30 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 17.61% YoY to Rs 89.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.75 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 11.59 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from India grew 15.58% YoY to Rs 77.89 crore, while revenue from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surged 33.10% to Rs 11.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries

Shares of Tolins Tyres dropped 5.90% to Rs 145.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wholesale price inflation in negative zone for second month, primary articles show severe deflation

Wholesale price inflation in negative zone for second month, primary articles show severe deflation

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO ends with 2.70x subscription

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle IPO ends with 2.70x subscription

TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

Yen powers to 3-week high on Fed cut momentum

Yen powers to 3-week high on Fed cut momentum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon