TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

TD Power Systems announced announce the receipt of a prestigious order, valued at approximately Rs48 crores, pursuant to an order secured by its subsidiary, TDPS USA, from a leading multinational company.
The order is for the supply of generators for gas turbine applications in a data center and to be installed in the United States of America, with deliveries scheduled between February 2026 and August 2027.
