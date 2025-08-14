Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TD Power Systems announced announce the receipt of a prestigious order, valued at approximately Rs48 crores, pursuant to an order secured by its subsidiary, TDPS USA, from a leading multinational company.

The order is for the supply of generators for gas turbine applications in a data center and to be installed in the United States of America, with deliveries scheduled between February 2026 and August 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

