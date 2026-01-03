Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma credit rating unchanged as India Ratings reaffirms AA+

Torrent Pharma credit rating unchanged as India Ratings reaffirms AA+

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Agency also assigns top-grade A1+ rating to proposed commercial paper programme.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said India Ratings and Research has reaffirmed the credit rating of the companys existing banking facilities, issuer rating and non-convertible debentures at IND AA+ with a stable outlook.

The rating agency has also assigned a short-term rating of IND A1+ to Torrent Pharma's proposed commercial paper programme, indicating a strong degree of safety with respect to timely servicing of financial obligations.

The company's securities transfer and stakeholders relationship committee will meet on 5 January 2026 to consider the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures through a private placement, within the borrowing limits already approved by the board in July 2025.

 

Torrent Pharma is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cosmo-Dermatology. It is a specialty-focused company with ~76% of its revenues in India from chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent has 8 manufacturing facilities, of which 5 are USFDA approved.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 30.46% to Rs 591 crore while net sales rose 14.66% to Rs 3246 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 0.96% to settle at Rs 3884.85 on Friday, 2 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dixon subsidiaries receives MeitY approval under ECMS

Dixon subsidiaries receives MeitY approval under ECMS

Adani Enterprises set to launch Rs 1,000 cr public issue of NCDs

Adani Enterprises set to launch Rs 1,000 cr public issue of NCDs

KPI Green Energy commences power supply from 92.15 MWp IPP Hybrid Power Project

KPI Green Energy commences power supply from 92.15 MWp IPP Hybrid Power Project

NIBE secures order worth Rs 292.69 cr from Indian Army

NIBE secures order worth Rs 292.69 cr from Indian Army

India will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

India will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon