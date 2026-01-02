Friday, January 02, 2026 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE secures order worth Rs 292.69 cr from Indian Army

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
NIBE has entered in to supply contract with Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for manufacturing and supply of Ground Equipment, Accessories, ESP and Ammunition for Universal Rocket Launcher System capable of integrating multiple rocket types including rockets striking at long ranges of 150Km and 300Km for a total consideration of Rs. 292.69 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties).

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon