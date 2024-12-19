Business Standard
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3464, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3464, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 23962.25. The Sensex is at 79274.83, down 1.13%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 11.67% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22314.55, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3468.45, up 2.22% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 61.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 69.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

