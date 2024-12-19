Business Standard
United Breweries Ltd spurts 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Dec 19 2024

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2023.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.17% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.02% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2023.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 23962.25. The Sensex is at 79274.83, down 1.13%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 10.68% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56467.8, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2024, up 0.27% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 20.17% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.02% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 113.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

