TP Solar secures Rs 632 cr contract from SECI

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

For supply of 292.5 MWp DCR solar modules

TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and a subsidiary of Tata Power, has secured a contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) Solar Modules. The project is awarded under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III and reinforces TP Solar's commitment to advancing India's renewable energy transition. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 632 crore, entails the delivery of high-quality DCR modules to the designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The project is part of SECI's larger 400 MWp tender, which underwent a competitive bid submission process followed by an e-Reverse Auction. The contract includes a total scope of 400 MWp DCR Modules, of which TP Solar has secured 292.5 MWp.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

