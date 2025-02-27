Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All India House Price Index up 3.1% on year in Q3FY25

All India House Price Index up 3.1% on year in Q3FY25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11=100) for Q3:2024-25, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. All-India HPI increased by 3.1 per cent (y-o-y) in Q3:2024-25 as compared with 4.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 3.8 per cent growth a year ago. Annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high growth of 8.1 per cent (Kolkata) to 0.1 per cent (Kanpur). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.4 per cent in Q3:2024-25; Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Kochi recorded a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 710.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 710.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Kanak Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kanak Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.33% in the December 2024 quarter

PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Elite Leasings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elite Leasings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon