PNB Finance & Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.33% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of PNB Finance & Industries declined 91.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 81.33% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.452.41 -81 OPM %42.2285.89 -PBDT0.192.07 -91 PBT0.192.07 -91 NP0.151.73 -91
