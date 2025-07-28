Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 1139.30 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 17.03% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 1139.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1045.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1139.301045.10 9 OPM %10.629.93 -PBDT146.60131.60 11 PBT117.80102.60 15 NP106.5091.00 17
