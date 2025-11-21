Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trident announces Rs 2,000 cr expansion plan in Punjab

Trident announces Rs 2,000 cr expansion plan in Punjab

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Trident has outlined an expansion strategy anchored by Rs 2000 crore in Punjab, reinforcing its commitment to driving industrial growth, employment generation, and sustainable development in the region.

Under its Rs 2,000 crore expansion plan, Trident Group will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Barnala to scale up Terry Towel production and modernize paper manufacturing facilities. Additionally, Rs 500 crore will be allocated in Mohali to establish a state-of-the-art corporate office and a capacity-building center. This strategic initiative will strengthen the Group's presence across diverse sectors and is expected to generate 2,000 employment opportunities, with a focus on engaging semi-skilled rural women and advancing women's empowerment.

 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

