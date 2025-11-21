Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H.G. Infra Engineering incorporates wholly owned clean energy subsidiary

H.G. Infra Engineering incorporates wholly owned clean energy subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Clean Energy Solutions, on 20 November 2025.

The subsidiary has been set up to carry out business activities in solar energy, green hydrogen, and battery energy storage systems. Being a newly incorporated company, it is not expected to have any immediate impact on H.G. Infra Engineerings operations or financials.

The subsidiarys initial share capital is Rs 15 lakh, divided into 1,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, and the transaction was completed through cash consideration. As a wholly owned subsidiary, H.G. Clean Energy Solutions qualifies as a related party, and the incorporation falls under the ambit of related party transactions.

 

Apart from the shares held by the company and the directorships held by its promoters, the promoter group and affiliated companies have no additional interest in the subsidiary.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 0.25% to Rs 865.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

