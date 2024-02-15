Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 23.01 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab declined 51.30% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.0124.558.268.841.081.990.671.590.561.15