Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 23.01 crore
Net profit of Trident Texofab declined 51.30% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.0124.55 -6 OPM %8.268.84 -PBDT1.081.99 -46 PBT0.671.59 -58 NP0.561.15 -51
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

