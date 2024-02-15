Sensex (    %)
                        
Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore
Net loss of Dalmia Industrial Development reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 55.17% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.29 -55 OPM %-46.15-10.34 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

