Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries bags work order from Tata Steel

Trishakti Industries bags work order from Tata Steel

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a work order from Tata Steel for the deployment of advanced hydraulic truck-mounted cranes and skilled manpower at one of its flagship project sites.

The total fresh capex deployed for the project is around Rs 2 crore, while the contract value is upwards of Rs 65 lakh (inclusive of taxes). The order is to be executed within 12 months, the initial contract period.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Tata Steel has a presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products.

 

Shares of Trishakti Industries gained 0.06% to close at Rs 159.75, while Tata Steel rose 0.59% to Rs 154.45 on 29 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Colab Platforms launches dedicated esports platform 'www.colabesports.in'

Indoco Remedies enters into sale and lease back for its movable properties

Indoco Remedies enters into sale and lease back for its movable properties

Ceinsys Tech bags Rs 6-cr order from Adani Enterprises

Ceinsys Tech bags Rs 6-cr order from Adani Enterprises

RITES secures order worth Rs 25 crore from NTPC

RITES secures order worth Rs 25 crore from NTPC

Meta Infotech secures order for cloud-based security services

Meta Infotech secures order for cloud-based security services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon