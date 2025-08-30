Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES secures order worth Rs 25 crore from NTPC

RITES secures order worth Rs 25 crore from NTPC

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

RITES announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 25.30 crore from NTPC for a biennial MGR mega contract covering S&T maintenance, track maintenance, MGR operations and DU handling at the NTPC Mouda Super Thermal Power Project.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

 

Shares of RITES slipped 0.12% to close at Rs 244.15, while NTPC declined 1.03% to close at Rs 327.55 on 29 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

