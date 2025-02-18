Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company launches all-new TVS RONIN 2025 Edition

TVS Motor Company launches all-new TVS RONIN 2025 Edition

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the all-new TVS RONIN 2025 Edition a bold new iteration of its category defining modern-retro motorcycle. Since its inception, the TVS RONIN has redefined motorcycling by blending the timeless appeal of retro aesthetics with cutting edge technology and contemporary riding. The 2025 TVS RONIN now introduces vibrant colours, a sleek new style and enhanced features.

Designed for the free-spirited rider who embraces life beyond the script, the 2025 TVS RONIN has been launched with two additional striking colours: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. This addition highlights TVS Motor's commitment to providing customers with fresh, bold choices that enhance the bike's overall visual appeal and give it a sharp, modern edge. Along with its eyecatching new colours, the 2025 edition now has Dual Channel ABS in its mid variant, starting at an attractive price of INR 1.59 Lakh.

 

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTI Mindtree gains after joining hands with Eurobank S.A

LTI Mindtree gains after joining hands with Eurobank S.A

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJob Crisis in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon