Telecom stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 51.38 points or 1.94% at 2594.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 7.05%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 5.89%),HFCL Ltd (down 5.56%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 5.31%),ITI Ltd (down 4.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.33%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 4.16%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 2.93%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.71%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.48%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1056.37 or 2.34% at 44100.52.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 152.27 points or 1.1% at 13708.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.05 points or 0.17% at 22921.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 103.42 points or 0.14% at 75893.44.

On BSE,800 shares were trading in green, 3090 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

