TVS Motor launches its premium electric scooter TVS iQube in Sri Lanka

The TVS iQube provides unmatched performance and intelligent connectivity features. With a peak power of 4.6 KW, equivalent to a 125 cc scooter, the TVS iQube accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. Utilizing advanced lithium-ion battery technology, this vehicle ensures long battery life providing peace of mind to customers. Lithium-ion batteries being recyclable, also have minimal environmental impact. Over and above being built with worldclass technology, TVS iQube can save LKR 120,000 annually on running expenses. With a 650W carry-along-charger, that charges the vehicle from 0-80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes, the TVS iQube redefines the ease of charging with a carry along charger that can be plugged into any household plug point.
