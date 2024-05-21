TVS Motor launches its premium electric scooter TVS iQube in Sri Lanka

The TVS iQube provides unmatched performance and intelligent connectivity features. With a peak power of 4.6 KW, equivalent to a 125 cc scooter, the TVS iQube accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. Utilizing advanced lithium-ion battery technology, this vehicle ensures long battery life providing peace of mind to customers. Lithium-ion batteries being recyclable, also have minimal environmental impact. Over and above being built with worldclass technology, TVS iQube can save LKR 120,000 annually on running expenses. With a 650W carry-along-charger, that charges the vehicle from 0-80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes, the TVS iQube redefines the ease of charging with a carry along charger that can be plugged into any household plug point.

TVS Motor Company today launched its premium electric scooter, TVS iQube in Sri Lanka. Backed by steadfast and trusted engineering capabilities of TVSM, the TVS iQube delivers class leading reliability, performance, comfort, build quality and safety. The product offering is complemented by the well-established after-sales network of TVS Lanka developed over a successful and strong presence of 2 decades in Sri Lanka.