Udaipur Cement Works fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Udaipur Cement Works fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Record date is 25 August 2025

Udaipur Cement Works has fixed 25 August 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of the eligible equity shareholders of the Company i.e. Udaipur Cement Works (Amalgamating company 1) to whom equity shares of Amalgamated company i.e. JK Lakshmi Cement will be issued and allotted pursuant to the Scheme, as under:

for 100 equity shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 4 (Indian Rupees four) each held in the Amalgamating Company 1, 4 equity shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 5 (Indian Rupees five) each in the Amalgamated Company.

 

Firstsource Solutions UK to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions

Board of Sun TV Network approves acquisition of Northern Superchargers

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

China's Shanghai Composite index hits thre year high

Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

