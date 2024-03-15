Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
UK pound has been sliding through the week and lingering at its lowest level in a week against the dollar on Friday. GBPUSD is trading at $1.2749, down marginally on the day as dollar gained momentum following hotter than expected US data that reinforces firmer inflation level, adding to uncertainty over timing of Federal rate cut this year. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies ascended well above 103 mark. Going forward, the Pound awaits UKs inflation data for February that will be published next week. This is a day before the Bank of England interest-rate decision. On the NSE, GBPINR futures are lingering in negative terrain at 105.60, down around half a percent on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Dollar Index Steadies Just Below 103 Mark; Awaits Further Cues On Federal Stance

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Nanoprecise Sci Corp's MachineDoctor Achieves PESO Certification for Hazardous Environments

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KSB gains on bagging supply order worth Rs 267 crore

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Spandana Sphoorty to raise Rs 100 cr via NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon