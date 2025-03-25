Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement jumps after brokerage upgrade

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

UltraTech Cement jumped 3.16% to Rs 11,400 after a foreign brokerage upgraded its rating on the stock to buy, citing a positive outlook for the cement sector.

The firm raised its target price to Rs 13,000 from Rs 9,000, expecting a strong demand rebound in the next fiscal year.

The brokerage noted that industry consolidation favors market leaders, while factors like housing upcycle and revival in government-led capital expenditure will boost demand. Cost reductions through renewable energy, improved logistics through mergers, and lower freight expenses could further strengthen the sectors profitability.

UltraTech, an Aditya Birla group entity, is the market leader in Indian cement industry with 177.7 MPTA grey cement capacity as on 1 March 2025 with pan-India presence.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 17.30% to Rs 1469.51 crore while net sales rose 2.71% to Rs 17193.33 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

