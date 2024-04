Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

UltraTech Cement has received the approved of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata bench on 03 April 2024 for the proposed scheme of amalgamation of UltraTech Nathdwara Cement and its wholly owned subsidiaries (Swiss Merchandise Infrastructure and Merit Plaza) with the company. The scheme was earlier sanctioned by NCLT, Mumbai by its order dated 18 December 2023. The appointed date of the scheme is 1 April 2023.