Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 384.67 points or 1.36% at 27955.36 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.54%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.37%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.9%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Linde India Ltd (down 1.41%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.21%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.14%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.38%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.47 or 0.65% at 74359.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.8 points or 0.56% at 22559.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.29 points or 0.53% at 45798.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.69 points or 0.11% at 13831.21.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

