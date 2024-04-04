Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 95.82 points or 0.79% at 12104.18 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.54%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.37%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.9%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.76%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.73%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.71%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.45%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 7.19%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 5%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.64%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.47 or 0.65% at 74359.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.8 points or 0.56% at 22559.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.29 points or 0.53% at 45798.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.69 points or 0.11% at 13831.21.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

