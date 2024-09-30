Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 122.7, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 89.28% in last one year as compared to a 32.45% rally in NIFTY and a 26.21% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.7, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 25865.55. The Sensex is at 84467.06, down 1.29%.Union Bank of India has added around 0.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6853.75, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.55 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The PE of the stock is 6.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Orion

Meta launches 'most advanced' glasses. Will they replace smartphones?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,100pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

'Deny visas to Indians until they take back illegal entrants': UK leaders

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund unveils two passive funds: Check details

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Jaiswal, Rohit send bowlers for leather hunt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon