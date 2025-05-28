Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 252.80 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 20.26% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 252.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.42% to Rs 88.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.43% to Rs 963.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1139.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales252.80289.88 -13 963.701139.54 -15 OPM %13.9516.35 -15.1117.67 - PBDT39.7249.35 -20 158.53205.07 -23 PBT28.7738.92 -26 114.27163.36 -30 NP22.8328.63 -20 88.00124.69 -29
