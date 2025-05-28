Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 252.80 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 20.26% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 252.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.42% to Rs 88.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.43% to Rs 963.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1139.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales252.80289.88 -13 963.701139.54 -15 OPM %13.9516.35 -15.1117.67 - PBDT39.7249.35 -20 158.53205.07 -23 PBT28.7738.92 -26 114.27163.36 -30 NP22.8328.63 -20 88.00124.69 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the March 2025 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon