Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 7.93 croreNet profit of Compucom Software rose 342.86% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.69% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.22% to Rs 29.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.936.94 14 29.2163.81 -54 OPM %21.4415.99 -26.5717.36 - PBDT2.611.23 112 9.2012.64 -27 PBT1.16-0.29 LP 3.286.48 -49 NP0.620.14 343 2.294.74 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content