United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2090.2, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.25% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% rally in NIFTY and a 9.65% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2090.2, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23534.15. The Sensex is at 77203.56, up 0.27%.United Breweries Ltd has gained around 10.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57225.85, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2095.7, down 0.94% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 40.25% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% rally in NIFTY and a 9.65% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 136.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

