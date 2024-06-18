Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 1.36%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2968.45, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% gain in NIFTY and a 75.7% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2968.45, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23524.2. The Sensex is at 77196.23, up 0.26%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 17.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25722.1, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.77 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2973, up 1.49% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 111.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% gain in NIFTY and a 75.7% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 33.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

