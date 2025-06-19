United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1932, down 2.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.18% in NIFTY and a 4.09% up 5.52% in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1932, down 2.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24788.45. The Sensex is at 81404.53, down 0.05%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54452.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35669 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.03 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 114.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
