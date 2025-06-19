Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12820, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12820, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24792.6. The Sensex is at 81363.65, down 0.1%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 1.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23312.35, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12762, up 0.45% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

B.R.Goyal Infra surges on securing Rs 64-cr sewerage system contract in Tamil Nadu

Atishay gains on securing Rs 86 lakh order from Central Co-operative Bank, Bikaner

Krishana Phoschem board OKs proposal to set-up new fertilizer plant in Madhya Pradesh

Softtech Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

