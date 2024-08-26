Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

US dollar index net speculative longs fall from six month high

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures trimmed their net long position from near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 17591 contracts in the data reported through August 20, 2024, down 945 net long contracts compared to the previous week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Unified Pension Scheme Explained: How UPS, NPS, and OPS affect your pension

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Indian companies should develop new products tailored for Nigeria: LFZ CEO

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon