India's forex reserves jump $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion during the week ended August 16, according to the latest RBI data.
In the previous week, the forex kitty had dropped by $4.8 billion to $670.119 billion. On August 2, the overall reserves hit an all-time high of $674.919 billion.
The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.609 billion to $591.569 billion, the RBI data showed.
Gold reserves increased by $865 million to $60.104 billion during the week ended August 16. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.341 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was up by $12 million to $4.65 billion during the week, said the RBI.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

