Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digital Public Infrastructure instrumental in promoting financial inclusion says RBI governor

Digital Public Infrastructure instrumental in promoting financial inclusion says RBI governor

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted in a speech that, India has carefully crafted its Digital Public Infrastructure or DPI strategy by focusing on three critical dimensions - digital identity, bank accounts and processing infrastructure. Aadhar, India's biometric identity system provides a single and portable proof of identity. Around 1.4 billion Aadhaar numbers have been generated for the residents of India which is near universal for the Indian population. Similarly, access to banking system for the unbanked segments have been enabled through Jan Dhan accounts i.e. Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Accounts. Under the Jan Dhan scheme, more than half a billion bank accounts have been opened for the beneficiaries.
Das noted with regard to processing infrastructure, basic connectivity has been ensured through availability of affordable mobile phones and internet. The number of mobile based internet users in India stands at around 0.9 billion4 in May, 2024, with mobile tele-density at 83 percent. Even in rural areas, the mobile tele-density is around 60 percent. The trinity of Jan Dhan Accounts, Aadhar and Mobile Phones, popularly known as the JAM trinity, has provided the base DPI infrastructure which is being leveraged for multiple value added services. Over 67 percent of the beneficiaries under the JAM trinity initiatives are from rural areas and over 55 percent are women. This clearly demonstrates the role of DPIs in promoting inclusion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Unified Pension Scheme Explained: How UPS, NPS, and OPS affect your pension

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Indian companies should develop new products tailored for Nigeria: LFZ CEO

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon