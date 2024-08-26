Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme

Union Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister has approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The UPS will offer Assured pension. This is will calculated as 50% of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. This pay is to be proportionate for lesser service period upto a minimum of 10 years of service. Other features of UPS include Assured family pension: @60% of pension of the employee immediately before her/his demise, Assured minimum pension: @10,000 per month on superannuation after minimum 10 years of service, Inflation indexation: on assured pension, on assured family pension and assured minimum pension, Dearness Relief based on All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) as in case of service employees and lump sum payment at superannuation in addition to gratuity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Indian companies should develop new products tailored for Nigeria: LFZ CEO

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with Indian diaspora during US visit

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

As US rate cuts near, economic 'soft-landing' odds could dictate market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon