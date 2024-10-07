Business Standard
US dollar index net speculative longs fall to over 5 month low

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

US dollar index net long positions fell to over five month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 154 contracts in the data reported through October 01, 2024, showing a decline of 805 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

