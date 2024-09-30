Business Standard
US dollar index net speculative longs stay at 4-month low

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

US dollar index net long positions stay at its lowest level in four months from a nine-month high earlier, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 959 contracts in the data reported through September 24, 2024, showing a decline of 839 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

