Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp rises on bagging supply order from the Middle East

Welspun Corp rises on bagging supply order from the Middle East

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Welspun Corp advanced 1.56% to Rs 751.45 after the company received a prestigious order from the Middle East for supply of coated longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes and bends for sour service.

The cumulative value of the line pipe orders received both in India and USA stands at approximately Rs 1,348 crore. The order will be executed in fiscal year 2025-26.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 268.48 crore on 6.07% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,461.17 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

china Flag, China

Painful policy choices loom after China's monumental consumer stimulus plan

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,000pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag most

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

No infighting in BJP, confident of forming govt for 3rd time: Nayab Saini

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Mominul gets 100, BAN 205 for 6 at lunch

Security forces, police

Ongoing search operations in J&K's Kathua, Rajouri extended to fresh areas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon