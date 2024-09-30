Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maan Aluminium Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Aksh Optifibre Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2024.

Maan Aluminium Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 171.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16964 shares in the past one month.

 

Vaswani Industries Ltd spiked 17.51% to Rs 66.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52398 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 139.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 9.06. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71940 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

