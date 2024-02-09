US Market edges up on Thursday

Total 6 of 11 S&P500 sectoral indices inclined, with energy sector being top performer, rising 1.1%, while utilities sector was bottom performer, falling 0.83%.
Earnings remained top of mind for investors, with shares of Arm Holdings skyrocketing by 47.9% after the chipmaker reporting better than expected fiscal third quarter results and providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.
Shares of entertainment giant Disney soared by 11.5% after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter earnings, boosting its dividend and providing an upbeat forecast. The company also announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan.
On the other hand, shares of PayPal plunged by 11.2% after the online payments company forecasted flat growth in adjusted profit for current year.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. initial jobless claims slipped to 218,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 227,000.
