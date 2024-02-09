IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it has signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uttarakhand through Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB).

As per the signed MoU, UTDB shall bear the operation cost of Bharat Gaurav Train and IRCTC shall design the tour itineraries, prepare the tour package consisting of the logistic cost, booking of tour on IRCTC Tourism portal and provide the services to the booked tourists during the operations of tour. The MoU has been signed initially for a period of two years, which would be further extended for additional years.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

The company has signed MoU for taking dedicated Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains through IRCTC and operating the trains originating from different cities/stations of the country to Uttarakhand. The objective is to bring the tourists from across India to visit the tourist places within Uttarakhand and to promote the lesser known destinations in the state on tourism circuits.